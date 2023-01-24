Thai cabinet approves budget to hold general election
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 13:17 IST
Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of $182 million to hold a general election this year, a government spokesperson said.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has yet to dissolve parliament and call an election, which must be held by May this year.
