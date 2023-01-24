Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 13:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi is fighting hatred by spreading message of harmony: Deve Gowda
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Conveying his ''best wishes'' to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday complimented him for fighting hatred and violence by spreading the message of harmony among people.

The JD(S) supremo has also expressed his inability to participate in the concluding function of the Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties to join the concluding function in Srinagar.

In a letter to Kharge, thanking for the invitation, Gowda said, ''It is appropriate that the function is being organised on the day the father of the nation (Mahatma Gandhi) attained martyrdom.'' ''I may not be able to attend the function in person, but my best wishes are with Rahul Gandhi. He is fighting hatred and violence and has walked 3,500 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir spreading the message of harmony among people. Please convey my deep appreciation to him,'' the 89-year-old leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

