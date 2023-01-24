No proposal for reservation to locals in public sector under consideration, says Rajasthan govt
Under the nationality clause of all service rules, there is a provision of being a citizen of India and according to Article 16 2 of the Constitution, there cannot be discrimination in public employment on the basis of place of residence, he said.
There is no proposal to provide reservation for local people in the public sector under consideration, the Rajasthan government said on Tuesday. At present, there is no provision of separate reservation for local residents in recruitments of the state, Education Minister BD Kalla said during Question Hour.
Kalla was responding to a question by BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani, who asked if the government was thinking of giving reservation to locals in public recruitment. Under the 'nationality' clause of all service rules, there is a provision of being a citizen of India and according to Article 16 (2) of the Constitution, there cannot be discrimination in public employment on the basis of place of residence, he said. According to Article 16 (3), only Parliament has the right to make legal provisions regarding public employment on the basis of place of residence , the minister added.
