Armed forces need not show proof: Rahul Gandhi on Digvijaya Singh's remarks on surgical strikes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he and the party do not agree with Digvijaya Singhs comments on surgical strikes and that the armed forces do not need to give any proof. Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accused the government of peddling lies.I dont agree with the statement of Digvijaya Singh.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he and the party do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's comments on surgical strikes and that the armed forces do not need to give any proof. Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accused the government of peddling lies.
''I don't agree with the statement of Digvijaya Singh. It is crystal clear that we disagree with it. It is the official position of the Congress,'' Gandhi told reporters here.
''They (armed forces) need not provide any proof,'' he said. Addressing a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh had said on Monday, ''They (the BJP government) talk of surgical strikes. They claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- Digvijaya Singh
- Kashmir
- Rahul Gandhi
- Singh
- Congress
- Digvijaya Singh's
- Jammu
ALSO READ
Sexual harassment case: Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh joins police investigation, questioned for hours
Haryana minister Sandeep Singh joins police investigation into sexual harassment case
I-League: Aizawl FC set to host Real Kashmir FC, aim for improvement in standings
Our efforts towards 'Make in India' are neither isolationist nor meant for India alone: Rajnath Singh at conclave ahead of Aero India.
We do not believe in making or becoming a client or satellite state: Rajnath Singh at ambassadors' conclave on Aero India.