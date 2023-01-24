German defence minister: there's no disunity over tanks to Ukraine
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday said there was no disunity among allies about sending heavy battle tanks to Ukraine and stressed that Berlin would act quickly if there was a positive decision to do so.
Speaking alongside Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, Pistorius said NATO must not become a party to the war in Ukraine.
