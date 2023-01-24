Crores pumped in by BJP to distort my image but truth comes out: Rahul Gandhi on 'Pappu' tag

Thousands of crores of rupees have been pumped in by the BJP and the RSS systematically to distort my image but the truth always comes out, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday on him being derisively referred to as 'Pappu' on social media. The Congress will teach the BJP that truth works in this country and not money, power and arrogance, Gandhi said as his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' continues in its final leg.

He was speaking to reporters in Jammu before starting his journey towards the Valley.

''Thousands of crores have been spent to distort my image. This was done systematically by the BJP and its leaders. Thousands of crores can't hide the truth and you have witnessed it. The truth always comes out,'' the 52-year-old said when asked if the Congress was spending crores of rupees to counter his 'Pappu' image.

He alleged the RSS and the BJP leaders think that anything can be achieved with money and power. ''You can demean anyone, distort anyone's image, buy any government, anything can be done with money. But that would not be truth. Truth always pushes aside money and power and this stark reality is becoming evident to the BJP leaders slowly,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)