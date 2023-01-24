Left Menu

TMC MLA faces protest during 'Didir Doot' programme in Birbhum village

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:51 IST
TMC MLA faces protest during 'Didir Doot' programme in Birbhum village
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MLA Ashis Banerjee faced protests on Tuesday as he went on a visit to a village in Birbhum district as part of the ruling party's programme 'Didir Doot' (Mamata Banerjee's messenger) to connect with the people before this year's panchayat elections in West Bengal.

The Rampurhat MLA was confronted by some people claiming to be residents of the Mohammad Bazar area.

Claiming that he was not seen for a long time, the villagers at Mohammad Bazar area termed him as a ''comet'', a celestial object seen after long intervals of years.

They alleged that no work has been done to repair roads in the area, which have been in bad shape for years.

The TMC leadership have formulated the 'Didir Doot' programme for interaction between the party leaders and the villagers.

Ashis Banerjee later said that he is visiting the villages as part of the programme so as to know about the complaints of the people and to communicate this to the proper authorities for mitigation.

TMC leaders, including ministers, MPs and MLAs have been confronted with protests and complaints against panchayat leaderships, mostly belonging to the ruling party, during their visits to the rural areas of the state in the run up to the local body elections.

They have faced complaints ranging from panchayat pradhans and members not working to that of alleged corruption and absence of leadership from the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023