Decision on German tank supplies to Ukraine lies with chancellery - senior official

The final decision on whether Germany will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine or allow other countries to do so will be taken at the chancellery in Berlin, a senior official at the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. "At the end of the day, the decision will obviously be taken at the chancellery, in consensus by the government," Tobias Lindner, state secretary at the foreign ministry, said at a defence conference in Berlin organised by Handelsblatt.

"Where my minister stands in this debate is well-known, I believe," he added, referring to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who said on Sunday that Germany would not stand in the way of other countries supplying Leopard tanks to Kyiv. At the moment, the Berlin government was waiting to see whether countries submitted re-export requests which then would be passed on to Germany's national security council that decides on such requests, Lindner said.

