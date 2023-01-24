Left Menu

BJP leader shot dead in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 24-01-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:33 IST
BJP leader shot dead in Manipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified people in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Tuesday, police said.

Laishram Rameshwor Singh, the convenor of ex-servicemen cell of the saffron party’s state unit, was murdered near the gates of his residence in Kshetri locality in the morning, a police officer said.

Unidentified persons came on a car without registration plate and shot at Singh from a close range, he said.

The 50-year-old man received a bullet injury on his chest and was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

BJP state unit vice president Ch Chidananda Singh told PTI, “We strongly condemn this cowardly act… Culprits should be nabbed at the earliest and stringent action should be taken against them.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023