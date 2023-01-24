BJP leader shot dead in Manipur

A BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified people in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Tuesday, police said.

Laishram Rameshwor Singh, the convenor of ex-servicemen cell of the saffron party’s state unit, was murdered near the gates of his residence in Kshetri locality in the morning, a police officer said.

Unidentified persons came on a car without registration plate and shot at Singh from a close range, he said.

The 50-year-old man received a bullet injury on his chest and was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

BJP state unit vice president Ch Chidananda Singh told PTI, “We strongly condemn this cowardly act… Culprits should be nabbed at the earliest and stringent action should be taken against them.”

