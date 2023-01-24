Left Menu

SFI Kerala secy Arsho's bail cancelled for violating conditions

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-01-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:03 IST
A court here has cancelled the bail granted to P M Arsho, State secretary of SFI, against whom several criminal cases have been registered and for violating bail conditions.

Arsho, Kerala Students' Federation of India leader was on bail since last year after being arrested for several cases including an attempt to murder.

The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court had on Friday cancelled Arsho's bail for not appearing before the investigating officer every Saturday, as stipulated in his bail conditions.

The bail was cancelled based on a report filed by the Crime Branch, court sources said.

The attempt to murder case was registered against him in 2018 and was arrested in June 2022. However, he was granted bail by the High Court in August 2022.

Arsho has reportedly approached Keralal High Court against the cancellation of his bail saying he was unable to appear before the investigating officer due to medical reasons.

