JDS Chief HD Deve Gowda to skip concluding meeting of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

"I was invited by Shri Mallikarjun @kharge to be part of the concluding meeting of the @bharatjodo yatra in Srinagar. I am unable to attend, but have conveyed my deep appreciation for the fete that @RahulGandhi has achieved by walking the length of the nation for harmony," HD Deve Gowda tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:08 IST
JDS Chief HD Deve Gowda to skip concluding meeting of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
JDS National President HD Deve Gowda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Janta Dal (Secular) (JDS) National President HD Deve Gowda to skip the concluding meeting of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar. Deve Gowda shared the letter on Twitter written to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Twitter informing the Congress chief about it. "I was invited by Shri Mallikarjun @kharge to be part of the concluding meeting of the @bharatjodo yatra in Srinagar. I am unable to attend, but have conveyed my deep appreciation for the fete that @RahulGandhi has achieved by walking the length of the nation for harmony," he tweeted.

JDS Chief and former Prime Minister of India informed about his absence but no specific reason was stated. "Dear Shri Mallikarjun Khargeji, many thanks on your letter on 10th January 2023, inviting me to the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is very appropriate that the function is being organised on the day the father of the nation attained martyrdom," the letter read.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is going to be concluded on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. "I may not be able to attend the function but my wishes are with Shri Rahul Gandhi. He is fighting hatred and violence and has walked 3500 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir spreading the message of harmony among people. Please convey my deep appreciation to him," the letter said further.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after having covered 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union Territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

