PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 20:57 IST
BJP holds mega rally in Nadia, calls for defeating TMC in panchayat polls
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and party leader Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday called for defeating the ruling Trinamool Congress in the panchayat polls in the state.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal are due in April-May this year.

Majumdar took part in a roadshow in Bagula in Nadia district and later participated in a rally accompanied by filmstar turned politician Mithun Chakraborty.

''We have to defeat the corrupt TMC regime in the upcoming panchayat polls in the state. The TMC will use everything at their disposal, from money to muscle power, to stop our party workers from contesting the election and fighting it. But we have to give them back,'' Majumdar said while addressing the rally.

Hitting out at the TMC over the corruption charges, the BJP state president said the ''day is not far away when the entire TMC leadership will be behind bars.'' ''Be it teacher recruitment or building houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). The TMC has indulged in corruption in all sectors. This has to stop. The BJP will stop this,'' he said.

Echoing him, Chakraborty, who has recently been playing a key role in putting up a fight against the TMC, said if voted to power in panchayat polls, the party will end the ''corruption'' in the rural areas of the state.

''The TMC is running such a regime where if you pick up any scheme, you will find corruption. If BJP comes to power in the panchayat and forms a board in Zilla parishad, then we would end this corruption and provide relief to the masses,'' he said.

The TMC presently controls all the Zilla Parishad and most of the gram panchayats in the state. However, widespread violence, rigging incidents and clashes with the police were reported from various parts of Bengal from North to South during the 2018 Panchayat polls in the state.

The following year, the TMC's tally in the Lok Sabha polls came down from 34 to 22, whereas the opposition BJP's tally went up from two to 18 in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

