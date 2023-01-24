AAP running away from elections of mayor, deputy mayor despite having majority in MCD: BJP MP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is running away from the elections of mayor and deputy mayor despite having majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, BJP leaders alleged after the House was adjourned amid a chaos on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, BJP North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari also alleged that AAP leaders, including party councillors, misbehaved with BJP leaders.

''Why is the AAP disrupting election of mayor repeatedly. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal should answer if his party was scared of elections despite having majority,'' he said.

The first meeting of the newly elected House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was adjourned on January 6 also, amid ruckus by AAP and BJP members.

The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.

Tiwari demanded action against AAP ''goons'' for ''assaulting'' BJP councillors.

BJP councillor Sandeep Kapoor from the Krishna Nagar ward filed a police complaint claiming some persons manhandled him when he objected to their misbehaviour with women party councillors exiting the hall where the MCD House meeting was held.

One person was held by the police, he said, alleging his attackers appeared to be AAP supporters.

The mayor's election has been disrupted once again by the councillors of the AAP which raises many questions, Tiwari said.

Apart from 13 MLAs nominated to the MCD House, seven Lok Sabha MPs, all from the BJP, and three Rajya Sabha MPs, all from AAP, are also its members.

''Whatever happened inside the corporation house on January 6 earlier was repeated again. Why is the AAP so afraid to give Delhi its mayor?'' Tiwari asked.

The councillors of the AAP remained silent till the swearing-in but as the mayor's election was about to take place, they started creating a ruckus, he alleged.

The proceedings of the MCD House began with the oath-taking of 249 councillors. ''The BJP has never claimed that its mayor candidate is winning. BJP is only contesting elections but the AAP is running away from the elections and is finding various excuses for it,'' the BJP leader said.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that AAP sold tickets for the MCD polls and was now disrupting the mayor's election because it fears its leaders may not vote for the its mayoral candidate.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra alleged that AAP councillors resorted to ruckus without any reason.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the way AAP ''disrupted'' the MCD House proceedings as soon as it reached the stage of mayor election its apparent that Kejriwal -- the Delhi chief minister -- does not want Delhi to get a mayor.

''He fears that a mayor of a unified MCD may become more popular than him and become a potential threat to his political control on the party,'' Kapoor claimed.

The MCD is an independent entity with a huge budget and the mayor gets as much media attention as the chief minister and Kejriwal fears this, he claimed.

The high-stakes election of Delhi's mayor was stalled for the second time this month as the House was adjourned till further notice by the LG-appointed presiding officer following ruckus, which prompted councillors, 13 MLAs and three Rajya Sabha MPs of the AAP to sit on a ''dharna'' against the BJP at the civic centre, demanding immediate poll.

