Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL79 BJP-2NDLD RAHUL **** Why it took you so long, clear stand on national security: BJP to Rahul on snub to Digvijaya Singh New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Why did Rahul Gandhi take so long to publicly declare his respect for the armed forces, the BJP asked on Tuesday, slamming the former Congress chief for dismissing Digvijaya Singh's controversial comments on surgical strikes as a ''personal opinion''. **** DEL76 UP-LD BUILDING COLLAPSE **** 3 dead as multi-storey residential building collapses in Lucknow Lucknow: At least three people were killed and some others feared trapped in the rubble after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Tuesday, officials said. **** DEL86 2NDLD DIGVIJAYA **** Hold armed forces in highest esteem, my questions were to govt: Digvijaya after flak from party, BJP New Delhi: Snubbed by his party leader Rahul Gandhi and panned by the BJP for questioning surgical strikes, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh swung into damage control mode on Tuesday and said his questions were to the government and not the armed forces. **** DEL80 DL-LD ALL MCD-MAYOR **** Ruckus delays Delhi's mayor election again; AAP, BJP hold each other responsible for deadlock New Delhi: The high-stakes Delhi mayor election was stalled for the second time this month as the House was adjourned till further notice by the LG-appointed presiding officer following a ruckus by some councillors. The adjournment prompted councillors, 13 MLAs and three Rajya Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to sit on a ''dharna'' for nearly four hours against the BJP at the Civic Centre, demanding immediate polls. **** DEL52 LAW-RIJIJU-LD COLLEGIUM **** Making IB, RAW reports public a matter of grave concern: Rijiju on SC collegium resolutions New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said it was a ''matter of grave concern'' that certain portions of sensitive reports of the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing were put in public domain by the Supreme Court collegium. **** DEL48 LD TREMORS **** 5.8 magnitude quake hits Nepal, tremors felt in northwest India New Delhi: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal Tuesday afternoon with tremors also being felt in the northwestern region of India, including Delhi and Jaipur. **** DEL84 DL-MEHRAULI MURDER-LD CHARGESHEET **** Mehrauli murder: Poonawala killed Shraddha Walkar after she met another friend, says Delhi Police New Delhi: Aaftab Poonawala killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar as he was angry after she met another friend on the day of the incident, the Delhi Police has said in its charge sheet. **** DEL61 AVI-AIR INDIA-URINATION INCIDENT **** New York-New Delhi flight urinaton incident: AI closes internal probe; says to assist pilot in appeal against license suspension Mumbai: Nearly two months after the urination incident on its New York-New Delhi flight, Air India on Tuesday said it has closed the internal probe into the case and will assist the flight's pilot-in-command with an appeal against the suspension of his license by DGCA as the airline deems the action as ''excessive''. **** DEL49 BIZ-CHANDRASEKHAR-LD PIB **** Govt to hold separate consultation next month on PIB fact check: MoS IT New Delhi: Amid outrage over a plan to give powers to its arm PIB to police fake news on social media, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that the government will next month hold discussions with stakeholders before the proposal is implemented. **** DEL42 UP-MAURYA-LD FIR **** FIR lodged against Swami Prasad Maurya over Ramcharitmanas remarks Lucknow: An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday over his controversial remarks on 'Ramcharitmanas', police said. **** MDS13 KL-LDALL BBC DOCUMENTARY **** BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots screened in several parts of Kerala; BJP Yuva Morcha holds protests Thiruvananthapuram: The controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi helmed the western state was screened across Kerala on Tuesday by various political organisations including the pro-Left Students Federation of India (SFI), as the BJP youth wing went up in arms protesting against the screening. **** LEGAL LGD21 SC-LAKHIMPUR KHERI-MISHRA-BAIL **** Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC to pronounce order on Ashish Mishra's bail plea on Wednesday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its order on the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. **** FOREIGN FGN48 NEPAL-CRASH-LD BODIES **** Nepal plane crash: 60 dead bodies handed over to relatives Kathmandu: Nepal health officials have handed over 60 bodies, including that of 5 Indians, to the relatives of the people who died in a plane crash in the country's resort city of Pokhara, Yeti Airlines said on Tuesday. By Shirish B Pradhan **** FGN41 NEPAL-3RDLD QUAKE **** 1 killed, dozens of houses damaged as 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Western Nepal Kathmandu: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted the remote mountainous districts in Western Nepal on Tuesday, killing one person and damaging dozens of houses in the region, officials said. By Shirish B Pradhan ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)