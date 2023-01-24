Left Menu

Gujarat: 6 more Cong members suspended for 'anti-party' activities during Assembly polls

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:47 IST
Gujarat: 6 more Cong members suspended for 'anti-party' activities during Assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Gujarat on Tuesday suspended six more party members, including its Junagadh city president and a woman functionary, for six years for engaging in ''anti-party'' activities during the Assembly polls held in December, sources in the Opposition outfit said.

The action comes after 38 party members were suspended last week on similar grounds following complaints received by the state Congress's disciplinary committee.

State woman chief organiser of Seva Dal Pragati Aahir and Junagadh city unit president Amit Patel were among those suspended for anti-party activities, the sources said.

The others who faced disciplinary action included Congress members Khumansinh Parmar, Raju Solanki and Ravan Parmar, they said.

The convener of the committee earlier told reporters the panel had received 71 complaints against 95 Congress members for anti-party activities.

Some of them were warned and issued show-cause notices, the sources said.

In the Assembly elections held in December, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a record 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

The Congress, on the other hand, got just 17 seats with a vote share of 27.28 per cent, its worst performance in Assembly polls since the state was formed in 1960.

In 2017, the main Opposition party, which ruled Gujarat for several years after the state came into existence, bagged 77 Assembly seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023