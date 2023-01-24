Gujarat: 6 more Cong members suspended for 'anti-party' activities during Assembly polls

The Congress in Gujarat on Tuesday suspended six more party members, including its Junagadh city president and a woman functionary, for six years for engaging in ''anti-party'' activities during the Assembly polls held in December, sources in the Opposition outfit said.

The action comes after 38 party members were suspended last week on similar grounds following complaints received by the state Congress's disciplinary committee.

State woman chief organiser of Seva Dal Pragati Aahir and Junagadh city unit president Amit Patel were among those suspended for anti-party activities, the sources said.

The others who faced disciplinary action included Congress members Khumansinh Parmar, Raju Solanki and Ravan Parmar, they said.

The convener of the committee earlier told reporters the panel had received 71 complaints against 95 Congress members for anti-party activities.

Some of them were warned and issued show-cause notices, the sources said.

In the Assembly elections held in December, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a record 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

The Congress, on the other hand, got just 17 seats with a vote share of 27.28 per cent, its worst performance in Assembly polls since the state was formed in 1960.

In 2017, the main Opposition party, which ruled Gujarat for several years after the state came into existence, bagged 77 Assembly seats.

