AAP, BJP forcing presiding officer to postpone mayoral election: Delhi Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 22:16 IST
The Delhi Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the AAP and BJP, accusing them of disrupting the MCD house by ''forcing'' the presiding officer to postpone the mayoral election.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without electing a mayor and deputy mayor amid a ruckus by some councillors.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary alleged that both parties have insulted the people of Delhi and their mandate.

''Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in their greed for power, have betrayed the people of Delhi by creating a ruckus in the MCD House yet again. They forced the presiding officer to indefinitely postpone the mayoral election,'' he said. ''They indulged in hooliganism to postpone the swearing-in of the newly elected Councillors on January 6 and repeated the same scenario this time too,'' he said.

''It was shocking that without an elected body in power, the MCD was being run by officials, thus defeating the very purpose of holding elections to the civic body to bring in a new body to the helm of administration,'' Chaudhary said. On December 7, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the prestigious municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

''The people of Delhi had given a clear mandate to the AAP in the MCD election, yet it was so unsure of taking formal charge of the MCD,'' he said.

He further alleged that the AAP councillors resorted to ''hooliganism'' in the House, ''fearing'' that they will not be able to fulfil any of their promises.

The former MLA also accused the AAP of ''diverting people's attention'' from their ''governance failures''.

''The clash in the MCD House for the second time was to divert people's attention from AAP's governance failures in Delhi. If AAP takes charge in the Corporation formally, it will have a cascading effect in the MCD too,'' Chaudhary added.

