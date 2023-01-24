Left Menu

Ensure BJP clinches 'hat-trick' by winning all 26 LS seats in Guj in 2024: state chief Paatil tells cadres

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Tuesday asked the cadres at the state executive committee meeting to ensure a hat-trick for the party by winning all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.Addressing the concluding session of the two-day meeting here, he also told BJP workers to ensure that rival candidates lose their deposits in these constituencies.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Tuesday asked the cadres at the state executive committee meeting to ensure a ''hat-trick'' for the party by winning all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day meeting here, he also told BJP workers to ensure that rival candidates lose their deposits in these constituencies. ''Paatil asked cadres to take a vow to ensure that BJP once again wins all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in 2024. He also urged the party leaders and workers to make sure that our rival candidates lose their deposits while we hit a hat-trick,'' Gujarat BJP general secretary Vinod Chavda told reporters. Paatil also asked party workers to start working to ensure BJP's victory in the upcoming local body polls.

''During the day, our leaders reviewed the performance of booths where BJP had received fewer votes, and also those booths where Congress received more votes. Elected MLAs as well as those who lost the polls were also involved in the discussions,'' said Chavda, the MP from Kutch.

The meeting passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, chief minister Bhupendra Patel, state unit president Paatil, party workers and people for BJP's historic victory in the recent Assembly polls wherein it bagged 156 out of 182 seats, a release said.

During the Tuesday session, BJP general secretary (organisation), Ratnakar, guided leaders about strengthening the booth and page committees ahead of the 2024 elections, said Chavda.

''We will launch a drive to strengthen our booths, particularly those where we have not fared well in the last polls. Ratnakarji asked party leaders to meet page committee heads in all booths to build a rapport. This will also help us in the upcoming polls on various local bodies, such as municipalities and taluka panchayats,'' said Chavda.

He said a road map will be prepared to ensure that the 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' reaches the booth level in Gujarat when it will be aired in April.

The BJP will also organise various events in border villages of Gujarat. A detailed road map about such programs will be devised in the coming days, said Chavda. At least 600 leaders of the BJP, including chief minister Patel and other senior leaders, attended the concluding session of the meeting. All the city and district unit presidents of BJP, mayors, heads of various cells and morchas of the state unit, select MLAs and MPs also attended the two-day conclave.

