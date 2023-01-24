Shiv Sena Dogra Front stages protest against Digvijaya Singh's surgical strike remark

Shiv Sena Dogra Front on Tuesday staged a protest in Jammu against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his remarks questioning the 2019 Surgical Strike. The protestors burnt his effigies and demanded that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi take a stand in the matter.

"Leaders like him are enemies of the party. The party's reputation, which is increasing after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is being tarnished by his comment against the Indian Army," said a protestor. "We want Congress to throw the leader out of the party. He is the reason why Congress is being hated in the country. Pakistan is getting support because of people like them," he added.

Digvijaya Singh said there is no proof of the 2019 surgical strike against Pakistan, while the Centre claims to have carried out the attack. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday distanced himself from his remarks and said the army doesn't need to provide any proof as he combated the fallout of Singh's remarks.

"We don't appreciate Digvijaya Singh's personal views. We are absolutely clear that the Armed Forces do their job exceptionally well and they do not need to provide proof of that," said Wayanad MP during a press conference in Jammu. Earlier today, Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the media on Tuesday, saying all that is needed to be said about Digviajay's comment has already been done. The questions should now be directed at the Prime Minister.

Digvijaya Singh trying to put an end to the row also said, "I have got the greatest regard for the Defence forces" as the leaders marched on along with other padayatris. "Congress party has said whatever it wanted to. I tweeted yesterday regarding the same. I do not want to say anything other than this," he said.

The senior politician's comment against the surgical strike has fuelled controversy in the nation and with various leaders across the nation protesting against him for defaming the Indian Army. (ANI)

