Sports minister Sandeep Singh should be sacked to ensure fair probe: Haryana khaps

Various khaps of Haryana on Tuesday demanded that the BJP-led government in the state should sack Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, accused of sexual harassment by a woman coach, to ensure a fair probe.

Khaps want ''Haryana's daughter should get justice,'' president Dhankar Khap-12 Yudhvir Dhankar told reporters. A junior athletics coach from the state had come up with allegations of sexual harassment against the BJP minister and filed a police complaint on December 31. Singh was booked by Chandigarh police the following day. ''Sandeep Singh should be sacked as Minister and his place is in jail,'' he said, adding, ''If he continues to be a minister, how will a fair probe be ensured.'' Representatives of various khaps or caste councils also met Chandigarh Police Praveer Ranjan here to demand a ''fair probe'' in the matter.

''We met the DGP stating that Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh faces serious allegations and we want a fair probe,'' Dhankar said.

''We were assured that a fair probe is already underway and justice will be done,'' he said.

The state government has allotted Singh, who is also a former Indian men's team hockey captain, to unfurl the tricolour in his home constituency Pehowa on Republic Day, a decision being opposed by khaps.

A former Olympian and a first-time MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra, Singh had given up his Sports portfolio after the case was lodged against him, but he continues to be a minister in the M L Khattar government, holding the printing and stationery department.

