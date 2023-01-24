Rajasthan BJP MLA Satish Poonia corners state govt in assembly over law and order, public health

Rajasthan BJP president and Amber MLA Satish Poonia on Tuesday cornered the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the assembly over the issues of women security, cybercrimes, paper leaks and public health.

Speaking in the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address on the second day of the Budget session, Poonia said more than 16 recruitment exam papers were leaked in Rajasthan and illegal mining was at its peak under the Congress rule.

He said former deputy chief minister and Congress MLA from Tonk Sachin Pilot has also raised questions on the paper leaks and the government should tell the people how the incidents came to happen.

Poonia claimed that Rajasthan has the highest unemployment in the country and youngsters have killed themselves due to lack of jobs.

The BJP MLA said he travels across the state and has seen how law and order has deteriorated.

Rajasthan used to be known as the state of peace and people used to come here very happily for tourism and business purposes, but today the situation has changed because of poor law and order, Poonia added, citing cases of gang rapes, burning alive of a priest, murder of Dalits and cyber frauds among other crimes.

Other members of the House also spoke in the debate.

According to the business advisory committee meeting held on Monday, there will be no sitting from January 25 to 29.

The debate on the motion of thanks will continue on January 30 and 31. There will be no sitting on February 1. The debate will again resume and the state government will give its reply on February 2.

