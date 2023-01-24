Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh is lobbyist of Chinese companies: Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani

As a concerned Indian, Jethmalani said he is "extremely worried" as Ramesh is challenging the Indian government and Indian Army positions on sensitive border issues - the skirmishes, Galwan, Tawang and Doklam.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 23:29 IST
Jairam Ramesh is lobbyist of Chinese companies: Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani
Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate at Supreme Court Mahesh Jethmalani on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader Jairam Ramesh is a lobbyist of Chinese companies and has Chinese links. Jethmalani said, "Jairam Ramesh is a Chinese pet. It is very clear as the Chinese are praising him and telling the Indian government to pay heed to what Jairam Ramesh is saying. Perhaps if they listen to Jairam Ramesh, India-China relations would improve."

As a concerned Indian, Jethmalani said he is "extremely worried" as Ramesh is challenging the Indian government and Indian Army positions on sensitive border issues - the skirmishes, Galwan, Tawang and Doklam. "I am very concerned that somebody with this kind of background and if it was done solely in the spirit of inquiry as a member of the opposition or member of Rajya Sabha, nothing wrong with it. But you seem to be taking a line that is anti-India and pro-China and then is improper. The propriety of this whole situation - like you have been the lobbyist of Chinese companies and China in general. China looks upon you with great favour and that should be coming from such a person is a matter which concerns me," he said.

Jethmalani further questioned if Ramesh was speaking out of genuine concern for the country or are speaking out of "motivated interest". "I look at his statement with great suspicion as since 2005, Jairam Ramesh has been a spokesperson for Chinese companies. He has Chinese links and is a lobbyist for Chinese companies," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

