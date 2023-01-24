Tamil Nadu: VCK to boycott Governor High Tea on Republic Day demanding change of Governor

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) to skip High Tea in Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day Celebration, announced VCK Founder Thirumavalavan while demanding to change the Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi. "We thank the Governor for the invitation to High tea on the occasion of Republic Day. We decided to skip the celebration and request once again that the Tamil Nadu Governor be changed. In the invitation for Pongal Celebration from Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu's name and emblem were neglected. Various Political Organizations and outfits also condemned this," read the statement from VCK founder and Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram, Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan.

The VCK statement further said, "Governor activities often are against the constitution. We condemned this and have decided to boycott high tea in Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic day celebrations." A political controversy was triggered earlier this month after the governor said Tamizhagam was a more appropriate name for the state than Tamil Nadu.

This remark also brought him into the line of fire of several political parties. The governor was criticized for using a name other than the one approved by the Constitution. Both words find mentioned in Tamil literature, but Tamil Nadu is being accepted and Tamizhagam is opposed.

Earlier, speaking at a function held in Raj Bhavan to felicitate the organisers and volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Governor Ravi said, "Unfortunately in Tamil Nadu there has been a regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together. The entire effort has been created in half a century to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation, but an integral part of the nation. And even a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no." "It has become a habit. So many theses have been written--all false and poor fiction. This must be broken. Truth must prevail. In fact, Tamil Nadu is the land which holds the soul of Bharat. It is the identity of Bharat. In fact, Thamizhagam would be the more appropriate word to call it," the Governor said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)