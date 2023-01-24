AICC Goa incharge Tagore to hold meeting with office-bearers on Jan 25

AlCC Goa desk in-charge Manickam Tagore will hold a meeting with office-bearers on Wednesday, a party leader said. Tagore arrived on his maiden visit to the coastal state on Tuesday after his appointment as the Goa desk incharge earlier this month.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar told PTI that Tagore will hold a meeting with office-bearers of the party on Wednesday.

Tagore replaced Karnataka leader Dinesh Gundu Rao as the Goa desk incharge.

Rao's transfer from Goa came against the backdrop of differences between Karnataka and Goa over the Mahadayi water row.

