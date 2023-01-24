Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Germany, U.S. edge towards decision on sending tanks to Kyiv

Western nations appeared to be close to a

diplomatic agreement to supply significant numbers of battle tanks to Ukraine, while Kyiv dismissed more than a dozen senior officials in its biggest leadership shake-up since Russia's invasion.

WEAPONS AND DIPLOMACY German newsmagazine Der Spiegel reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz

has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks. A government spokesperson declined comment. The defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.

* Kyiv has pleaded for months for Western tanks, which it says it needs to give its forces the firepower and mobility to pierce Russian defensive lines and recapture occupied territory. * The United States appears to be dropping its opposition to sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and an announcement could come as soon as this week, two U.S. officials told Reuters. The Pentagon could not be immediately reached for comment.

* Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev hit back at Western reports that Russia was running low on missiles and artillery, saying Moscow had enough weapons to continue fighting in Ukraine. * Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Moscow, said he had been asked to conclude a non-aggression pact with Ukraine, the BelTa state news agency reported. It was not immediately clear from his comments whether Ukraine itself or the West had made the alleged proposal.

ECONOMY * Ukraine's ruling party drew up a bill aiming to boost transparency in defence procurement after an army food contract became the subject of high-profile corruption allegations, according to parliament's website.

* President Vladimir Putin said there were shortages of some medicines in Russia and that prices had gone up, despite the country producing more of its own drugs. * The Kremlin said it wanted skilled workers now based abroad to return to Russia and work to benefit the country, after hundreds of thousands of people fled to other countries in the past year.

* Ukraine's prime minister said his country has enough coal and gas reserves for the remaining months of winter despite Russian attacks on its energy system. FIGHTING

* Front lines in the war have been largely frozen in place for two months despite heavy losses on both sides. * "Everyone can see that we're having a hard time on this front section. The enemy (Russian troops) are constantly attacking both in small and big groups. One day their artillery works, and the next day their infantry assaults. It's a difficult time now. But our boys keep standing their ground," a Ukrainian serviceman told Reuters near Bakhmut in east Ukraine. (Compiled by Timothy Heritage and Mark Heinrich)

