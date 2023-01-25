Left Menu

Delhi LG, CM meet at Raj Niwas for 'at home' function

The traditional 'at home' function at the Raj Niwas ahead of Republic Day presented a scene of bonhomie on Tuesday as Lt Governor VK Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warmly greeted each other, amid their ongoing power tussle.

Besides Kejriwal, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri and Gautam Gambhir, and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti were also present.

The function was hosted by the Lt governor and his wife Sangita Saxena.

Held after a gap of two years due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the 'at home' function saw guests from diverse and varied backgrounds, including freedom fighters, Padma awardees from Delhi, and students of government and private schools and colleges.

Families of martyrs of Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service personnel, sportspersons, paralympians, Swachhagrahis, 'divyangjan', priests and religious heads, senior officers of the Delhi government and police also attended the function, said a statement from the LG office.

Officials working ''dedicatedly'' on key innovative developmental projects like cleaning of Najafgarh drain, landfill sites of the MCD and rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains, representatives of foreign missions, academicians, doctors, vice-chancellors, lawyers, members of civil society were also present, it added.

