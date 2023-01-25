Left Menu

UK minister discusses trade with U.S. special envoy to N. Ireland -statement

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 01:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 01:33 IST
British minister Chris Heaton-Harris met the U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland in Washington and discussed ways to increase trade and investment opportunities, the British government said on Tuesday.

"It was brilliant to meet Joe Kennedy III for the first time in person and hear about his plans for the Special Envoy role and his vision for Northern Ireland," Heaton-Harris, who is Britain's Northern Ireland minister, said in the statement.

"We also discussed US engagement to mark the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, an incredible achievement for Northern Ireland of which US support was instrumental."

