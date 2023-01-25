PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Murdoch scraps merger of Fox and News Corp after investor pushback - Rishi Sunak to face renewed calls to fire Nadhim Zahawi over £5mn tax dispute

- Hunt examines new fiscal powers for mayors in England - Netherlands opposes new EU money to counter U.S. green subsidies

Overview - Fox Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch has withdrawn a proposal to combine News Corp and Fox, as his attempt to bring the companies together was resisted by shareholders.

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will face renewed calls on Wednesday to fire Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi on why did not find out about earlier the detail's of Zahawi's 5 million pound ($6.17 million) tax dispute. - Chancellor Jeremy Hunt seeks to tackle the "begging bowl" relationship between England's regions and the Treasury by giving local mayors more powers over their own finances.

- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he will oppose any new funds that will be raised to fund Europe's response to U.S. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, saying that the union has enough cash to support its green transition. ($1 = 0.8110 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

