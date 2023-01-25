Left Menu

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao trains guns on BJP over price rise, communal issues

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 09:06 IST
Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao trains guns on BJP over price rise, communal issues
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao launched a broadside against the BJP over the allegedly mounting debt, rise in prices of fuel in the country, communal issues and others.

Addressing a public meeting at Narayanpet town after attending various development programmes on Tuesday, he alleged that the present NDA government took huge debt in eight and half years compared to all the Prime Ministers put together before PM Modi.

Referring to an article written by Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the PM in a newspaper, allegedly favouring taxing farmers' income in India, Rama Rao said it is a horrible idea to tax the farmers.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also flayed the comments of BJP leaders over the NDA government building highways and airports. Toll tax is imposed on the highways, while airports are built by private companies, he said.

He also charged that the BJP rakes up communal issues instead of talking about bread and butter issues.

Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on the BRS government on various issues.

Addressing the BJP's state executive meeting at Mahabubnagar, he said a white paper should be released on the assets of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023