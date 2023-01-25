Left Menu

Peru president calls for 'political truce' amid protests

She also said that the protests had at times turned violent because of "radical people" linked to drug trafficking, illegal mining and smuggling. Attempts to manage the economic impact of the unrest include a $1.55 billion plan, announced late last year, and targeted at the regions most affected by the protests.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 10:11 IST
Peru president calls for 'political truce' amid protests
Dina Boluarte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's President Dina Boluarte called for a "political truce" on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again took to the streets of the capital, Lima, and clashes erupted between some people in the crowds and the police, witnesses said.

Television footage showed some people and police officers were injured although not seriously. And after several hours of unrest in the city center, calm was eventually restored. The protests began in December when the then president, Pedro Castillo, was ousted. More than 50 people have been killed as a result of the unrest.

Economy Minister Alex Contreras said that while weeks of protests have affected some sectors, particularly tourism, the economy could grow "close to" 4% this year, boosted by a $1.55 billion recovery plan, while the sol remains the most stable currency in the region. Nonetheless, protests have caused 2 billion soles ($516.65 million) in damages to production and 3 billion soles in damage to infrastructure, President Dina Boluarte said on Tuesday in a separate briefing.

Boluarte blamed former president Castillo, who is serving an 18-month term of pretrial detention while he is investigated for "rebellion", for promoting political polarization during his nearly 17 months in power. She also said that the protests had at times turned violent because of "radical people" linked to drug trafficking, illegal mining and smuggling.

Attempts to manage the economic impact of the unrest include a $1.55 billion plan, announced late last year, and targeted at the regions most affected by the protests. The plan includes the expansion of welfare provisions such as pensions, soup kitchens and access to natural gas in homes as well as public works, and investment in mining and agriculture.

Contreras said that Peru was looking to promote lithium development and would be creating a lithium working group. Peru is the world's second-biggest copper producer but has limited lithium production. ($1 = 3.8711 soles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023