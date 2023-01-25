National Voters' Day: PM calls for strengthening active participation in elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on National Voters' Day and called for everybody to work together to further strengthen active participation in elections.
National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, January 25, 1950.
''Greetings on National Voters' Day. Inspired by this year's theme of 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure', may we all work together to further strengthen active participation in elections and strengthen our democracy,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''I also laud ECI (Election Commission of India) for their efforts in this area,'' the prime minister said.
