EC revises assembly bypolls of Chinchwad and Kasba Peth in Maharastra

The Election Commission on Wednesday revised poll dates for the upcoming bypolls in Pune to February 26 (Sunday). Elections in Maharashtra's district were earlier scheduled for February 27. "The Election Commission of India vide its Press Note No.ECI/PN/2/2023 dated 18.01.2023 had announced Bye-election to ACs of Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Parliamentary Constituency of UT of Lakshadweep wherein, the date of Poll has been fixed on 27.02.2023(Monday) and date of counting is 02.03.2023(Thursday). Subsequently, the District Election Officer of Pune, Maharashtra has reported regarding the clash of the date of the poll with the dates of the 12th Standard HSC exam and graduate degree exam to be conducted at various Polling Stations of the Assembly Constituencies where bye-elections are being held," the EC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Consequent upon which, the Commission having considered the matter, ground situation and all other relevant aspects of the matter, has decided to revise the date of poll for bye-elections to Assembly Constituencies 205- Chinchwad and 215-Kasba Peth of Maharashtra," it added. The results will be declared on March 2.

The election in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad was necessitated following the death of BJP leaders Mukta Shailesh Tilak and Laxman Pandurang Jagtap respectively. Kasba Peth MLA Mukta Tilak died on December 22 last year and Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap passed away on January 3 after a prolonged illness. (ANI).

