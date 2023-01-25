Left Menu

Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing rose by 50 pc: Kejriwal

Despite Chinese aggression, Indias trade with Beijing has increased and that is not right, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an apparent swipe at the BJP-led Centre.We are purchasing items like slippers, figurines and mattresses from China.

Updated: 25-01-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 12:23 IST
Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing rose by 50 pc: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing has increased and that is not right, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an apparent swipe at the BJP-led Centre.

''We are purchasing items like slippers, figurines and mattresses from China. Why can not we manufacture these in India?'' he posed while addressing a Republic Day celebration event at Chhatrasal Stadium here. Stressing that all these items can be manufactured in the country, Kejriwal said it will create jobs for youths and give a strong message to China.

He claimed that according to reports China has ''occupied'' some of India's territory which is a cause of worry for every citizen.

''Despite Chinese aggression, we have been increasing our trade with them. It increased by 50 per cent. We are making China richer. This is not right,'' he said.

Kejriwal alleges that various state governments are being ''harassed''. In many states, university vice-chancellors were appointed by elected governments of the states but those appointments were cancelled by the governors, he claimed.

''It seems some dark shadow is enveloping democracy,'' the AAP national convener alleged.

''Why don't we learn from the good works of other states? There is no problem whose solution has not been found in other states,'' he said.

Claiming that Delhi has the least inflation in the country, he said that prices are much higher in BJP-ruled Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

''Education, health, transport, electricity and water are free in Delhi. That's why inflation is the least in Delhi. The imposition of GST on food items made them costlier. I appeal to the Centre to lift GST on food items to provide relief to the people,'' he said and also called for simplification of the entire GST regime.

