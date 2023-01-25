Left Menu

Former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang quits BJP

The father-son duo would soon hold a press conference to announce the date of joining the BRS, the sources said, adding that Gamang may lead the party in the state in the 2024 elections as its Odisha president.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 12:25 IST
Former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang quits BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang on Wednesday resigned from the BJP, alleging that he faced "humiliation" in the party. Gamang is likely to join K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), sources said. Gamang's son Sishir also quit the saffron party. "I can tolerate insult, but not humiliation," Gamang told reporters here. While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support, the veteran tribal leader said he was not given "proper importance in the party and also in Koraput'' from where he was elected to the Lok Sabha nine times.

Gamang said he has sent his resignation letter to BJP national president JP Nadda. He had quit the Congress party and joined the BJP in 2015.

In the letter to Nadda, Gamang said he took the decision because of his "inability to discharge political, social and moral duty towards the people of Odisha for the last several years'' under the saffron brigade. Gamang and his son had also skipped the BJP's state executive meeting held here on Sunday.

Recently, Gamang and his son had met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed various issues, including joining the Bharat Rastra Samithi, the sources said. The father-son duo would soon hold a press conference to announce the date of joining the BRS, the sources said, adding that Gamang may lead the party in the state in the 2024 elections as its Odisha president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023