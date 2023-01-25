Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to unite country: NC chief Farooq Abdullah

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-01-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 14:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to unite country: NC chief Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra was meant to unite the country and was against hatred being sown between communities for electoral gains.

Stressing that people should unite for each other's welfare, he said hate will only lead to misery.

"The aim of the Yatra is to unite the nation and break the (walls of) hatred. The message of this march is that unless we unite and think together for the welfare of each other, we cannot make the nation that our forefathers had dreamt of and given sacrifices for, '' Abdullah told reporters at Aushmuqam in Anantnag district.

The NC president was in the south Kashmir town to attend a condolence meeting.

Abdullah said hatred was being spread between communities in the country for ''just winning the elections''.

"This approach will not take the nation and people towards prosperity, it will only lead to misery,'' he added.

Referring to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits three decades ago, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said he wanted them to return home with dignity in his lifetime.

''Our brothers had to leave this place. I wish the atmosphere turns conducive for their return to their homes with dignity and honor before i go to sleep, '' the 84-year-old added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023