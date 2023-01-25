HC stays trial court proceedings against MP Parvesh Verma in defamation case by Sisodia

The Delhi High Court Wednesday stayed the proceedings against BJP leader and MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma before a trial court in a defamation case filed against him by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia had filed a defamation complaint against six people, including Verma, for allegedly levelling corruption charges against him.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued a notice and sought Sisodia's response to a petition filed by Verma challenging the trial court's November 28, 2019 order summoning him as an accused in the case.

“Issue notice. In the meanwhile, the proceedings qua the petitioner shall remain stayed,” the high court said.

It listed the plea for March 10, when the petitions by co-accused BJP leaders Hans Raj Hans and Manjinder Singh Sirsa and party spokesperson and media relations incharge Harish Khurana are also listed.

The high court had earlier stayed the proceedings against Hans, a Member of Parliament, and Sirsa, an MLA, and Khurana in the case.

The trial court had on November 28, 2019 passed an order summoning the six people as accused in the criminal defamation case.

Sisodia had filed the complaint against BJP leaders -- Members of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans and Pravesh Verma, MLAs Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana -- for allegedly making corruption charges against him with regard to ''inflated'' cost of construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

The accused were earlier granted bail after they appeared before the trial court.

The AAP leader had filed the complaint under section 200 of the CrPC for commission of offences under sections 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of the IPC for making false and defamatory statements in print, electronic and social media.

Sisodia had rejected the allegations made by the BJP leaders, jointly and individually, as ''false, defamatory and derogatory''. He claimed the accusations were made with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

The offence of defamation entails a maximum punishment of two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)