Left Menu

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns as chairman Punjab Assembly committee

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 15:23 IST
AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns as chairman Punjab Assembly committee
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has resigned as the chairman of the committee on government assurances of the Punjab Assembly, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Amritsar North MLA sent his resignation to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretary on Tuesday through email, they said, adding it is yet to be accepted.

Singh is learnt to have called a meeting of senior government officials on January 20 to review the investigation into the 2015 sacrilege cases.

However, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had called another meeting on the same day.

Pratap Singh, a former IPS officer, had earlier expressed his displeasure over the handling of the 2015 sacrilege cases.

During the Assembly session in September last year, he had raised questions over the probe being carried out by a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) led by Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav into the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident.

Singh had earlier remained part of a separate SIT, which was probing the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan policing firing incidents.

However, after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the probe report on April 9 last year, he took premature retirement.

Singh later had joined the Aam Aadmi Party and was elected as the MLA from the Amritsar North seat.

The incidents related to the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, handwritten sacrilegious posters, and pages of the holy book being torn at Bargari in Faridkot had taken place in 2015. These incidents had triggered protests during which two people were killed at Behbal Kalan and a few injured at Kotkapura in police firing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023