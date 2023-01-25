India, Egypt will seek to deepen military co-operation - foreign secretary
India and Egypt will seek to deepen military cooperation, including between their defence industries, India's foreign secretary said on Wednesday.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as part of a state visit where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India's Jan. 26 Republic Day.
