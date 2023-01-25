Govt has failed to curb terrorism in J-K: Panun Kashmir

The Panun Kashmir, an organization of Kashmiri Pandits, on Wednesday, accused the government of failing to curb terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

''We state it unambiguously that...the Government of India has failed to defeat terrorism because it has relentlessly pursued a conscious policy of not recognizing the religious nature of the war unleashed in Jammu and Kashmir,'' Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here.

He referred to the killing of seven people in twin terror attacks in Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1-2.

''We are all witness to a vicious policy of trivialization of terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he alleged.

The Panun Kashmir appealed to the Government of India to recognize that the primary targets of terrorist violence in Kashmir as well as Jammu are minorities.

He demanded the relocation of Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in Kashmiri Valley to Jammu in view of threats from terrorists.

As assembly and parliamentary elections draw close, the vulnerability of soft targets in Jammu and Kashmir will increase immensely, he claimed.

