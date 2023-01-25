UK PM Sunak says Germany has made "right decision" to send tanks to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that Germany and other NATO allies' decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine was the "right decision".

"The right decision by NATO Allies and friends to send main battle tanks to Ukraine. Alongside Challenger 2s, they will strengthen Ukraine’s defensive firepower," Sunak said on Twitter.

"Together, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure Ukraine wins this war and secures a lasting peace."

