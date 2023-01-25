Left Menu

Slovak parliament opens way to September early election

Fico has taken a critical stance on Slovakia's weapons supplies to neighbouring Ukraine, and his victory could change the NATO country's stance on engagement. Under the constitutional amendment, parliament will be able to shorten its four-year term if 90 of the 150 lawmakers support such a motion.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:46 IST
Slovak parliament opens way to September early election
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovak Republic

Slovak lawmakers approved a change in the constitution on Wednesday which allows the parliament to shorten its term, paving the way for an early election in September. The current government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger lost a no-confidence vote in December after a former coalition party joined the opposition which claims the cabinet has not done enough to help people with the rising cost of living.

Opinion polls have given the opposition, including the leftist Smer party of former prime minister Robert Fico, a lead over current centre-right government parties. Fico has taken a critical stance on Slovakia's weapons supplies to neighbouring Ukraine, and his victory could change the NATO country's stance on engagement.

Under the constitutional amendment, parliament will be able to shorten its four-year term if 90 of the 150 lawmakers support such a motion. A vote can take place once the amendment is published in an official register, which usually happens a day after the bill's approval.

The early elections should take place on Sept. 30 as agreed by parties of the former ruling coalition. Heger's government is expected to stay on in a caretaker role until the early election.

The early polls will cut the regular four-year parliamentary term by about five months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023