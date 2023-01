FACTBOX-"The right decision" - allies react to Germany pledging tanks for Ukraine

Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and approve their re-export from partner countries, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday. Russia has cast deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine as proof that the West is escalating the war. Here is the initial international reaction:

BRITAIN British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that Germany had made the "right decision".

"The right decision by NATO Allies and friends to send main battle tanks to Ukraine. Alongside Challenger 2s, they will strengthen Ukraine’s defensive firepower," Sunak said on Twitter. "Together, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure Ukraine wins this war and secures a lasting peace." FRANCE

The French presidency welcomed Berlin's decision to send tanks to Ukraine and allow other states to do the same. "France welcomes the German decision, which extends and amplifies the support we have provided with the delivery of the AMX10 RC," the Elysee said in a statement, referring to a France-made lighter combat vehicle which Paris is also aiming to send to Ukraine.

POLAND Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday for his decision. "Thank you @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz," he wrote on Twitter. "The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia."

