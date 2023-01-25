UK defence minister 'delighted' Germany is sending tanks to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 17:43 IST
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace welcomed Germany's decision to send tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday, saying the international community was increasingly determined to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
"Delighted Germany joins the UK, France & Poland in sending tanks to Ukraine. It is time for Russia to realise that the International community is increasingly determined to help Ukraine resist their barbaric and illegal invasion," Wallace said on Twitter.
