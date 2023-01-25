UK's Sunak: No issues were raised during Zahawi appointment process

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday no issues had been raised with him during the process of appointing his Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, who is facing questions over a tax case.

"The issues in question occurred before I was Prime Minister," Sunak told parliament. "With regard to the appointment ... the usual appointments process was followed. No issues were raised with me when he was appointed to his current role."

