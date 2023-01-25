UK's Sunak: No issues were raised during Zahawi appointment process
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday no issues had been raised with him during the process of appointing his Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, who is facing questions over a tax case. "The issues in question occurred before I was Prime Minister," Sunak told parliament. "With regard to the appointment ...
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 17:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday no issues had been raised with him during the process of appointing his Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, who is facing questions over a tax case.
"The issues in question occurred before I was Prime Minister," Sunak told parliament. "With regard to the appointment ... the usual appointments process was followed. No issues were raised with me when he was appointed to his current role."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Conservative
- Rishi Sunak
- Nadhim Zahawi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New British law to blunt strikes to be introduced to parliament
British minister met Hong Kong tycoon Lai's legal team - Downing Street
British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu
Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu and more
British PM Sunak to meet France's Macron in Paris on March 10 - Elysee