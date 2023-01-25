Left Menu

"First priority in Maharashtra will be Marathi films": MNS leader tells multiplex owners after 'Pathaan' release

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar warned the multiplex owners against setting aside the screening of Marathi films due to the release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', and said that the first priority in the state would be films made in the Marathi language.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Ameya Khopkar today warned the multiplex owners against setting aside the screening of the Marathi films due to the release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', and said that the first priority in the state would be films made in the Marathi language. The MNS leader, however, clarified that the party is not protesting against Khan's 'Pathaan' in which the actor is making a comeback into the movies. The remark comes in the wake of protests in parts of the country against the film's release.

Khopkar said that 'Pathaan' should be screened in the state, however, the Marathi films which are due to be released or have been making a good run at the box office should also be shown. "Hindi film Pathaan is releasing across the nation today. We do not object to the movie Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback in this film, it should also be screened. But that does not mean that the multiplex owners would not screen the Marathi films," he said.

"Let alone theatres, ticket counters are also not being opened for the Marathi pictures," Khopkar added. The MNS leader said the MNS would protest if the multiplex owners did not screen the Marathi films.

"We protest against the multiplex owners and the MNS would protest against this. The first priority in Maharashtra will be Marathi films and then films made in other languages. If Marathi film does not get a place in theatres, then the glasses of those theatres are more expensive, if they break, then it is not our responsibility," he said. "File a case against us or put us in jail, we are ready. Every time a Marathi film has to do protest to get places in the theatre," Khopkar added. (ANI)

