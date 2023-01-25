Beyond Poland, Germany has not received Leopard re-export requests -spokesperson
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:19 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany has not received requests from partner states, with the exception of Poland, to re-export Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Partner states will likely make announcements about their plans in the "coming hours and days," the spokesperson added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leopard sighted again in Greater Noida? Forest dept officials say no evidence
Poland wants to give Ukraine Leopard tanks as part of coalition
Poland plans to give Ukraine Leopard tanks as part of coalition
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, if others do, too
Poland plans to give Ukraine Leopard tanks as part of coalition