Scholz: Biden is a really good partner for Germany
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:20 IST
- Country:
- Germany
U.S. President Joe Biden is a good partner for Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that their recent talks had been friendly.
"This is a president who is really a good partner," Scholz told German lawmakers after Berlin cleared the way for Europe to send scores of battle tanks to Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan calls on Germany to help maintain 'regional order'
Germany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says
I'm always available: Thomas Muller U-turns on playing for Germany
German, Lithuanian lawmakers show support in Taiwan visit
Germany's inflation probably peaked as energy prices fall - govt adviser