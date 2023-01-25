US Domestic News Roundup: Classified documents found at former U.S. Vice President Pence's home; Factbox-When might the U.S. default? Timeline of key events in debt limit battle and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Lockerbie bombing suspect to be arraigned in U.S. federal court

A Libyan intelligence operative suspected of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 and killed 270 people will be arraigned in a U.S. court on Wednesday, where prosecutors are also expected to ask for him to be detained through trial. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi,71, is the first suspect in the attack to face criminal charges in the United States. He is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Washington.

Classified documents found at former U.S. Vice President Pence's home

Documents marked as classified were discovered at former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, his attorney said in letters seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The attorney, Greg Jacob, sent a letter to the National Archives on Jan. 18 notifying them of the documents and in a separate letter on Jan. 22 notified the Archives that the FBI came to the former vice president's home to collect them.

U.S. FDA proposes limits on lead in processed baby food

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday proposed significant limits on levels of lead in processed baby food that could reduce exposure to the contaminant by as much as 27%. The health regulator's new draft guidance applies to packaged foods intended for babies and children under two years of age.

Factbox-When might the U.S. default? Timeline of key events in debt limit battle

Just days into a new sitting of the U.S. Congress, lawmakers are confronting what will be perhaps the most pivotal legislative issue of 2023: the national debt limit. Here are some key moments in the months ahead:

McConnell: U.S. debt limit solution must come from Biden, McCarthy

Any agreement to address the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a first-ever default by Washington will have to come from President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Senate Republican said on Tuesday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has played an integral role in debt ceiling negotiations in the past, predicted that no solution formulated by the Democratic-led Senate is likely to win approval from the House, which Republicans control by a slim margin.

Suspect in California's latest shooting rampage due in court

The man accused of shooting and killing seven farm workers near San Francisco in the latest of two back-to-back gun rampages in California that claimed 18 lives overall was due in court on Wednesday for his initial appearance before a judge. Chunli Zhao, 66, the lone suspect in Monday's massacre at two mushroom farms in the seaside town of Half Moon Bay, is expected to be formally presented with murder and other charges at the San Mateo County Superior Court in nearby Redwood City.

Half of U.S. mass attacks sparked by personal, workplace disputes -report

Half of the mass attacks in the United States from 2016-2020 were sparked by personal, domestic or workplace disputes, according to a new U.S. Secret Service report that aims to prevent violence by identifying warning signs. The attackers were overwhelmingly men, often with histories of mental health symptoms, financial insecurity or engaging in domestic violence. Guns were typically the weapon of choice.

Republican hardliners, George Santos shun White House welcome for new Congress

Embattled Republican freshman U.S. Representative George Santos skipped his invitation to a White House reception on Tuesday evening and appears to have been joined by several hardline newcomers in snubbing President Joe Biden. All first-time lawmakers were invited to the bipartisan reception hosted by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, but dozens of Republicans opposed to Biden's policies were missing from the list of more than 40 registrants that was distributed by the White House for the event.

California massacres heighten immigrants' fears of U.S. gun violence

America was supposed to be a place of safety for Jose Romero when he arrived some two years ago to work on a California farm alongside other immigrants from Mexico and China. Romero was killed on Monday, shot dead by a gunman along with six other farm workers in Half Moon Bay, just south of San Francisco. Even in a nation all too familiar with gun violence, the shooting was stunning, coming just two days after another gunman opened fire at a ballroom in Monterey Park, an Asian American enclave outside Los Angeles.

Charging decision in Trump election case 'imminent,' Georgia prosecutor says

A Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the state's 2020 presidential election told a judge on Tuesday that decisions on whether to bring criminal charges are "imminent." Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, spoke at a hearing on whether to publicly release the final report from a special grand jury that spent months examining the Trump campaign's actions. She urged county Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney to keep the report secret for now, warning that future defendants could argue that unsealing the document hurt their right to a fair trial, among other concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)