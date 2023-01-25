Left Menu

Dalai Lama congratulates Chris Hipkins on taking over as New Zealand PM

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:50 IST
Dalai Lama congratulates Chris Hipkins on taking over as New Zealand PM
The Dalai Lama has written to congratulate Chris Hipkins, who on Wednesday took over as New Zealand's 41st prime minister following the resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern.

''Today, the world is passing through very testing times. I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the needs and aspirations of the people of New Zealand,'' the Tibetan spiritual leader wrote.

''...I have been able to visit your beautiful country several times and have been deeply touched by the interest that people from all walks have shown in my efforts to promote a sense of the oneness of humanity and the need for inter-religious harmony,'' he said.

In a letter to Ardern, the Dalai Lama expressed his admiration for her exemplary leadership. He particularly applauded her calm, compassionate and respectful response during the Christchurch shooting in March 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

