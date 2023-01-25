Left Menu

Fed's Brainard frontrunner for White House top economist post - Washington Post

U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard is a leading contender for the top economic advisory position at the White House, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the deliberations.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:58 IST
Fed's Brainard frontrunner for White House top economist post - Washington Post

U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard is a leading contender for the top economic advisory position at the White House, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the deliberations. Brainard is currently in the number two slot at the U.S. central bank, where she commands an influential role over monetary policy and regulation as the Fed battles to bring down high inflation.

President Joe Biden is on the search for the next head of the National Economic Council as the current director, Brian Deese, is expected to leave soon and interviews are still ongoing to replace him, the newspaper said. Other contenders for the role include Wally Adeyemo, the deputy treasury secretary; Gene Sperling, a senior adviser to Biden who ran the NEC under President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama; Sylvia Mathews Burwell, the former secretary of Health and Human Services and current president of American University; Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy NEC director; and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the Washington Post reported.

Brainard, a Democrat, has been at the Fed for almost a decade. Before that she was the Undersecretary of the Treasury for International Affairs during the Obama administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023