Left Menu

ED arrests TMC's Saket Gokhale from Gujarat jail in money laundering case

The TMC Spokesperson has been lodged in jail after he has arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police from Delhi on December 30 last year in connection with the alleged misappropriation of crowdfunded funds in Gujarat.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:54 IST
ED arrests TMC's Saket Gokhale from Gujarat jail in money laundering case
TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Twitter/Saket Gokhale). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who has been lodged in Gujarat jail in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in crowdfunding money. After arrest, Gokhale was produced in court in Ahmedabad which granted him to 5-day ED remand.

The TMC Spokesperson has been lodged in jail after he has arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police from Delhi on December 30 last year in connection with the alleged misappropriation of crowdfunded funds in Gujarat. Earlier, Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news related to the money spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi in Gujarat after the suspension bridge collapse tragedy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023